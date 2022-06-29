Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mourning Hong Kong’s Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Hong Kong legislator Nathan Law arrested by police when he and others protested against President Xi Jinping’s visit to the city in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover to Chinese rule, June 28, 2017. © 2017 Sipa via AP Images July 1, 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s transfer of sovereignty from British to Chinese rule, and the city’s authorities will celebrate with an official ceremony and visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This curated image belies the Hong Kong government’s repression. National Security police intimidated…


© Human Rights Watch -


