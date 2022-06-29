Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
By Eva Pila, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Madeline Wood, Master of Science Student, Rehabilitation Sciences Institute, University of Toronto
Social media content that positively represents body size, shape and weight diversity may help to address the negative psychological effects of ‘fitspiration’ that depicts narrow body standards.
