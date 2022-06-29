Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's temporary visa system is unfair, expensive, impractical and inconsistent. Here's how the new government could fix it

By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
Ali Reza Yunespour, Academic Internships Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Carol Grech, Professor, University of South Australia
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
Share this article
Our report sets out practical reforms that can be implemented relatively simply, within existing legislative provisions and with only minimal changes to policy and regulations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why social media 'fitspiration' can fail: Weight-inclusive fitness posts are more likely to motivate young women to exercise
~ How technology allows us to reveal secrets of Amazonian biodiversity
~ 50 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Shows Flawed Approach in US
~ This Canada Day, settler Canadians should think about 'land back'
~ Has the meaning behind the Canadian flag changed? — Podcast
~ WNBA star Brittney Griner's release still uncertain as her trial begins in a Russian court
~ Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases
~ Australia can help ensure the biggest mine in PNG's history won't leave a toxic legacy
~ When driving near a cycle lane, do you speed up or slow down? Where you're from may influence your answer
~ Hear me out – we could use the varroa mite to wipe out feral honey bees, and help Australia's environment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter