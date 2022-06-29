Australia's temporary visa system is unfair, expensive, impractical and inconsistent. Here's how the new government could fix it
By Mary Anne Kenny, Associate Professor, School of Law, Murdoch University
Ali Reza Yunespour, Academic Internships Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Carol Grech, Professor, University of South Australia
Nicholas Procter, Professor and Chair: Mental Health Nursing, University of South Australia
Our report sets out practical reforms that can be implemented relatively simply, within existing legislative provisions and with only minimal changes to policy and regulations.
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022