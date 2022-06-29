Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia can help ensure the biggest mine in PNG's history won't leave a toxic legacy

By Michael Main, Visiting Scholar, Australian National University
The project threatens catastrophic harm to one of the world’s most important river systems, and the people who depend on it.The Conversation


