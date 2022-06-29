When driving near a cycle lane, do you speed up or slow down? Where you're from may influence your answer
By Miguel Loyola, PhD Candidate on the Implementation of Sustainable Policies, ITLS, University of Sydney
John Nelson, Professor of Public Transport, ITLS, University of Sydney
We found people from the UK and Australia usually misunderstand the impact cycle lanes have on speed limits – wrongly believing addition of a cycle lane means cars would inevitably need to go slower.
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022