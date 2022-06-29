Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

So this is how it feels when the robots come for your job: what GitHub's Copilot 'AI assistant' means for coders

By Ben Swift, Educational Experiences team lead (Senior Lecturer), ANU School of Cybernetics, Australian National University
Share this article
I love writing code to make things: apps, websites, charts, even music. It’s a skill I’ve worked hard at for more than 20 years.

So I must confess last week’s news about the release of a new “AI assistant” coding helper called GitHub Copilot gave me complicated feelings.

Copilot, which spits out code to order based on “plain English” descriptions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ This Canada Day, settler Canadians should think about 'land back'
~ Has the meaning behind the Canadian flag changed? — Podcast
~ WNBA star Brittney Griner's release still uncertain as her trial begins in a Russian court
~ Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases
~ Australia can help ensure the biggest mine in PNG's history won't leave a toxic legacy
~ When driving near a cycle lane, do you speed up or slow down? Where you're from may influence your answer
~ Hear me out – we could use the varroa mite to wipe out feral honey bees, and help Australia's environment
~ To read or not to read? Is that the question?
~ Mulled wine: how 'Christmas in a cup' went from ancient medicine to an Aussie winter warmer
~ Schools will now be required to support well-being, but the standards aren't clear on what that means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter