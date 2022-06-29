Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Rights Defenders Sentenced for Questioning Covid Policies

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Paramedics work in a laboratory that tests samples taken from patients suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, March, 10, 2020. © 2020 AP (Beirut) – Iranian authorities sentenced five prominent human rights defenders to prison on June 19, 2022, for attempting to file a legal complaint against government agencies and officials for mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should quash the convictions of the human rights defenders, which are unjust. Branch 29 of Tehran’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ This Canada Day, settler Canadians should think about 'land back'
~ Has the meaning behind the Canadian flag changed? — Podcast
~ WNBA star Brittney Griner's release still uncertain as her trial begins in a Russian court
~ Triple vaccination seems to reduce the chance of long COVID – but we still need to prepare for a jump in cases
~ Australia can help ensure the biggest mine in PNG's history won't leave a toxic legacy
~ When driving near a cycle lane, do you speed up or slow down? Where you're from may influence your answer
~ Hear me out – we could use the varroa mite to wipe out feral honey bees, and help Australia's environment
~ To read or not to read? Is that the question?
~ Mulled wine: how 'Christmas in a cup' went from ancient medicine to an Aussie winter warmer
~ Schools will now be required to support well-being, but the standards aren't clear on what that means
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter