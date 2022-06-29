Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world

Human Rights Observatory

'Gain a child, lose a tooth': old saying holds true for women in northern Nigeria

By Elizabeth Oziegbe, Associate Professor of Dentistry, Obafemi Awolowo University
More attention should be given to the oral health of women during the reproductive years, in particular those who have many children.The Conversation


