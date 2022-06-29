Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The right to die: unpacking an ethical dilemma in South Africa

By Chris Jones, Chief researcher, Department of Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, head of Unit for Moral Leadership, Stellenbosch University
People make decisions throughout their lives about their health. But when they are terminally ill they are not allowed to decide when they want to die.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


