Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The St. Lawrence River tourism industry: Caught between fantasy and reality

By Dominic Lapointe, Professor in the Department of Urban and Tourism Studies, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
The tourist appeal of the St. Lawrence River dates to the 19th century. Residents and summer visitors have rubbed shoulders ever since, but not necessarily shared the same ideas about its attractions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


