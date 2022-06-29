Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hope from despair: how young people are taking action to make things better

By Caron Gentry, Professor Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Arts, Design and Social Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
All too often, hope is equated to a desire for something fleeting: good results on an exam, the win of a favourite team, the wanted present. Quite whether something so insubstantial can actually be called “hope”, though, is a question that has taken on particular poignancy over the last two years.

After the challenges we’ve collectively – and globally – faced since March 2020, people, and young people in particular, are by all accounts feeling overwhelmed. Many might feel despondent, even hopeless.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


