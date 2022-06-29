Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong's handover 25 years on: why human rights eroded so dramatically in the past two years

By Eric Yan-ho Lai, Hong Kong Law Fellow, Center for Asian Law, Georgetown University; PhD Candidate in Law, SOAS, University of London
July 1 marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British colonial rule to the People’s Republic of China.

The restrictions on how the anniversary is being held are symbolic of how much things have changed in Hong Kong in the past few years. Several major media outlets are blocked from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


