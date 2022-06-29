Many drugs can't withstand stomach acid – a new delivery method could lead to more convenient medications
By Khatcher O. Margossian, MD/PhD Candidate in Polymer Science and Engineering, UMass Amherst
Murugappan Muthukumar, Professor in Polymer Science and Engineering, UMass Amherst
While pills are more practical than injections or infusions, digestion in the stomach prevents many drugs from being taken orally. Better drug design could change this.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022