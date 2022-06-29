An online life coaching program for female physicians decreases burnout, increases self-compassion and cures impostor syndrome, according to a new study
By Tyra Fainstad, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Adrienne Mann, Assistant Professor of Hospital Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Physician burnout is a severe problem in the medical field, made much worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. But an online coaching program that could be scaled up had dramatic results for participants.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022