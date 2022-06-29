Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'O Canada': Why I no longer stand for the national anthem

By Jason Laurendeau, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Lethbridge
Share this article
You can love a country and still hold it to account. I love Canada. But I won’t stand for the anthem at a sporting event or elsewhere, especially not when my kids are watching.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why gender dissent and queer sci-fi can challenge surveillance: An interview with artist Shu Lea Cheang
~ Climate change and rapid urbanization blamed for the worst flood in over a century in northern Bangladesh
~ Many drugs can't withstand stomach acid – a new delivery method could lead to more convenient medications
~ The FDA and Juul are fighting over a vape ban, but the role of e-cigarettes in the world of tobacco abuse is not clear-cut
~ An online life coaching program for female physicians decreases burnout, increases self-compassion and cures impostor syndrome, according to a new study
~ What's cellulitis? A dermatologist explains
~ A growing number of women give birth at Catholic hospitals, where they do not receive the same reproductive health options – including birth control – provided at other hospitals
~ 5 drawbacks to following your passion
~ Russia's antisemitism aimed at Ukraine's Zelenskyy is just the Kremlin variant of a very old European virus
~ American gun culture is based on frontier mythology – but ignores how common gun restrictions were in the Old West
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter