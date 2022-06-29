Tolerance.ca
Scottish independence: what has changed since the last referendum

By Murray Leith, Professor of Political Science, University of the West of Scotland
If the SNP Scottish government and Nicola Sturgeon, first minister, get their way, then in October 2023 voters in Scotland will again be asked “Should Scotland be an independent country?”. This will be the same wording used in September 2014 for the first independence referendum. This, on a massive turnout of 84.6%, saw 55.3% of voters against and 44.7% voting for independence.

As in 2014, the proposed referendum would be consultative, not binding. If supported, it would be a start to negotiations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


