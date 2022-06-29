Tolerance.ca
The tide of the COVID pandemic is going out – but that doesn't mean big waves still can't catch us

By Colin Angus, Senior Research Fellow in the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
In February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the public would have to get used to “living with COVID”, and announced the phasing out of all COVID-related restrictions over the following months. For many people, life since then has begun to return to something resembling normal.

Of course, there are some notable differences to pre-pandemic times, with a huge increase in working from home, and worryingly, many people still suffering from long COVID. But in most respects,…The Conversation


