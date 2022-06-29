Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tajik government crushes restive region amid deep economic and security concerns

By Zhar Zardykhan
Share this article
The government's response to recurrent protests and riots in the region is almost exclusively confined to the use of force and coercion, totally ignoring dialogue or mutual concessions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Hong Kong paints the city red for the 25th anniversary of its handover to China
~ How can we reverse the vaping crisis among young Australians? Enforce the rules
~ Philippines: New administration must confront human rights crisis, ensure accountability
~ How the economically marginalised navigate digital adoption in India amid the pandemic
~ Morocco/Spain: Horrific Migrant Deaths at Melilla Border
~ Is 5 senior ministers quitting Victoria’s Andrews government a sign of renewal – or decline?
~ 1970s-style stagflation now playing on central bankers' minds
~ Word from The Hill: Parliamentary 'newbies' inspect their workplace, with some complaints
~ Does Labor have ‘total control’ in Western Australia?
~ The iPhone turns 15: a look at the past (and future) of one of the 21st century's most influential devices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter