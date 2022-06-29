Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco/Spain: Horrific Migrant Deaths at Melilla Border

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants hold placards during an anti-racism demonstration in the Moroccan capital Rabat on June 28, 2022. © 2022 AFP via Getty Images (Milan, June 29, 2022) – The deaths of at least 23 African men at the Melilla-Morocco border on June 24, 2022 requires an independent, impartial investigation capable of determining what occurred and who bears responsibility for such loss of life, Human Rights Watch said today.   The deaths occurred during an attempt by as many as 2,000 people to enter Spain by climbing the high chain-link fences surrounding Melilla, one of two Spanish…


© Human Rights Watch


