Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does Labor have ‘total control’ in Western Australia?

By John Phillimore, Executive Director, John Curtin Institute of Public Policy, Curtin University
Share this article
Just before the Western Australian state election in March 2021, the then leader of the Liberal Party did an unusual thing. He conceded defeat – but then asked voters to stop premier Mark McGowan’s Labor Party from achieving “total control” of the state.

The appeal failed spectacularly. McGowan won 53 of the 59 seats in the legislative assembly and a majority for the first time ever in WA’s upper house, the legislative council.

The Liberals, shattered, were reduced to just two seats in the assembly.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The iPhone turns 15: a look at the past (and future) of one of the 21st century's most influential devices
~ By naming 'Pennhurst', Stranger Things uses disability trauma for entertainment. Dark tourism and asylum tours do too
~ Is 5 senior ministers quitting Victoria’s Andrew's government a sign of renewal – or decline?
~ This giant kangaroo once roamed New Guinea – descended from an Australian ancestor that migrated millions of years ago
~ Big beautiful females and familiar dystopias: new graphic nonfiction interrogates 21st-century life
~ What is 'heteropessimism', and why do men and women suffer from it?
~ Why Roe v. Wade's demise – unlike gay rights or Ukraine – isn't getting corporate America to speak up
~ The southern Caribbean prepares for a tropical storm
~ How the self-proclaimed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter