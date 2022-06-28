Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the self-proclaimed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects

By Christine Sarteschi, Associate Professor of Social Work & Criminology, Chatham University
Romano Didulo has declared herself the Queen of Canada. Thousands of people follow her and her outlandish conspirary theories, and here’s why that’s so dangerous.The Conversation


© The Conversation


