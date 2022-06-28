Tolerance.ca
A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory

By Ayesha Scott, Senior Lecturer - Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Over two-thirds of Kiwis are worried they won’t be able to retire. KiwiSaver was supposed to help but the reality is many will still fall well short of what is needed to live comfortably past 65.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


