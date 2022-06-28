Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jan. 6 hearings are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to important congressional oversight hearings

By Claire Leavitt, Visiting Assistant Professor of Political Science and Policy Studies, Grinnell College
Share this article
Congress has the power to make sure government serves the public interest. Conducting investigations is one way lawmakers do that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The southern Caribbean prepares for a tropical storm
~ How the self-proclaimed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory
~ Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this
~ Pakistan: Authorities must respect and facilitate people’s right to protest
~ Americas: Inhumane migration policies further endanger people who need protection
~ Pakistan Court Holds State Responsible for Enforced Disappearances
~ How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
~ Redundancy: what to know about your rights when an employer lets you go
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter