Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this

By Sukhmani Khorana, Senior Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Initial data from the 2021 census released this week shows Australia continues to become more culturally diverse.

Almost half of us have at least one parent born overseas (48.2%), and almost a quarter of us (24.8%) speak a language other than English at home.

Just over a quarter of us (27.6%) report being born overseas, and of those, India has risen to become the second-most common overseas country of birth after England.

The growing number of first-generation migrants…The Conversation


© The Conversation


