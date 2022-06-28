Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Inhumane migration policies further endanger people who need protection

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In response to the news that at least 50 people have been found dead in a trailer in San Antonio, Texas, and a dozen others who were onboard have been hospitalized, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “The tragedy in San Antonio is a devastating example of the failure of states across the […] The post Americas: Inhumane migration policies further endanger people who need protection appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ The southern Caribbean prepares for a tropical storm
~ How the self-proclaimed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ A $400-a-week shortfall: people in their 40s face a bleak retirement on KiwiSaver's current trajectory
~ Jan. 6 hearings are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to important congressional oversight hearings
~ Census data shows we're more culturally diverse than ever. Our institutions must reflect this
~ Pakistan: Authorities must respect and facilitate people’s right to protest
~ Pakistan Court Holds State Responsible for Enforced Disappearances
~ How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
~ Redundancy: what to know about your rights when an employer lets you go
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter