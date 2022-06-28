Cooking with ‘dirty’ fuels affects women’s mental health
By Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, Harvard University
Dan Pope, Professor of Global Public Health, University of Liverpool
Elisa Puzzolo, Senior Research Fellow, University of Liverpool
In urbanising communities in sub-Saharan Africa, women cooking primarily with charcoal and wood had approximately 50% higher odds of likely depression than those cooking with gas.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 28, 2022