Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cooking with ‘dirty’ fuels affects women’s mental health

By Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, Harvard University
Dan Pope, Professor of Global Public Health, University of Liverpool
Elisa Puzzolo, Senior Research Fellow, University of Liverpool
In urbanising communities in sub-Saharan Africa, women cooking primarily with charcoal and wood had approximately 50% higher odds of likely depression than those cooking with gas.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


