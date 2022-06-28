Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

What it would take to set up an African drug discovery ecosystem

By Ozlem Tastan Bishop, Professor and Director of Research Unit in Bioinformatics (RUBi), Rhodes University
Adrienne Edkins, Professor of Biochemistry
Edwin Murungi, Senior Lecturer and Chair of the department of Medical Biochemistry, Kisii University
Fabrice Boyom, Professor of Biochemistry, University of Yaounde 1
Heinrich Hoppe, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Rhodes University
Africa has great potential for drug discovery. The continent has natural resources, indigenous knowledge and human capacity. And it has the need: it bears more than 20% of the global disease burden. There are many internationally recognised African scientists undertaking cutting edge research. But a lack of resources makes it difficult to conduct world class science. A team of African biochemists, cell biologists and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


