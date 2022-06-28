Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Nigeria can turn its huge cashew waste into valuable citric acid

By Agbaje Lateef, Professor of Microbiology, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
Adeoye O. Adekunle (PhD), Lecturer in Food Science, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
Nigeria - the sixth largest producer of cashew nuts globally - exports more than 80% of its raw cashews primarily to Vietman and India where they are processed into variuous consumer products such as butter, food and cosmetic ingredients.

But Africa’s most populous nation can extract more economic value out of cashews by using their wastes to produce citric acid.

Cashew is a…The Conversation


