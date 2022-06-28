Tolerance.ca
The art of bribery: a closeup look at how traffic officers operate on Kenya's roads

By Gedion Onyango, Senior Lecturer, University of Nairobi
A first-time driver on Kenyan roads is likely to think that commercial and passenger service vehicles are highly regulated. Drivers are frequently stopped by police officers, who are ubiquitous along Kenya’s highways.

Is this evidence that the police are keeping road users safe?

Not necessarily. As my research on police corruption at traffic checkpoints and roadblocks in Kenya shows, other factors…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


