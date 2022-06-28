Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Quash death sentences in torture-tainted grossly unfair mass trial

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to today’s verdict by the First Terrorism Circuit in Cairo Criminal Court against 206 defendants, sentencing 10 people to death and 153 people to between 10 years and life in prison, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Today’s verdict is an insult to justice. This was […] The post Egypt: Quash death sentences in torture-tainted grossly unfair mass trial appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ How the self-annointed "queen of Canada" is causing true harm to her subjects
~ Indigenous-led supportive housing can be transformative
~ Redundancy: what to know about your rights when an employer lets you go
~ Long COVID: female sex, older age and existing health problems increase risk – new research
~ Cooking with ‘dirty’ fuels affects women’s mental health
~ What it would take to set up an African drug discovery ecosystem
~ How Nigeria can turn its huge cashew waste into valuable citric acid
~ The art of bribery: a closeup look at how traffic officers operate on Kenya's roads
~ Canada needs to invest more money into science innovation to help prevent the next global crisis
~ Life after a stroke: Family and friends provide nearly all post-hospital care, but who’s caring for the caregivers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter