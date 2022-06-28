Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-abortion pregnancy centers will likely outlast the age of Roe – here's how they're funded and the services they provide

By Laura Antkowiak, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Offering free pregnancy tests, sonograms and counseling, the pregnancy help movement maintains more than 2,700 resource centers throughout the United States.The Conversation


