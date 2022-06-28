Intensifying heat waves threaten South Asia’s struggling farmers – many of them women
By Emily M L Southard, Ph.D. Candidate in Rural Sociology and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Penn State
Heather Randell, Assistant Professor of Rural Sociology and Demography, Penn State
As crops fail in the rising heat, men are leaving many rural areas for migrant work in cities. Women are left to tend to the farming in increasingly dangerous conditions.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 28, 2022