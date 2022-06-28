Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Influencer' is now a popular career choice for young people – here's what you should know about the creator economy's dark side

By Nina Willment, Research Associate, Department of Geography, University of York
Share this article
A 2019 poll found that children would rather be YouTubers than astronauts. It made headlines and led to plenty of grumbling about “kids these days”. But it’s not surprising that young people – up to 1.3 million in the UK – want to make their income by creating social media…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bulgarian culinary traditions as a way to restore cultural memory: wild herbs
~ Male judges are more likely to hire women as clerks after working with female judges
~ Anti-abortion pregnancy centers will likely outlast the age of Roe – here's how they're funded and the services they provide
~ The Episcopal saint whose journey for social justice took many forms, from sit-ins to priesthood
~ Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable
~ Intensifying heat waves threaten South Asia’s struggling farmers – many of them women
~ Donating to help women get abortions is a First Amendment right – protected by Supreme Court precedents
~ Australians favour more defence spending in Lowy poll, as Labor extends ADF chief Angus Campbell's term
~ The impact of Christian purity culture is still being felt – including in Britain
~ Roe v Wade: the religious right has long influenced law in the US - here's how abortion rights could be challenged elsewhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter