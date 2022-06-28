Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The impact of Christian purity culture is still being felt – including in Britain

By Chrissie Thwaites, PhD Candidate in the School of Philosophy, Religion and History of Science, University of Leeds
Share this article
In the 1990s and 2000s, a Christian movement now known as “purity culture” reached its height. Purity culture was most significant in America, and since the noughties, it has gradually faded from cultural prominence. Its impact, though, is global and ongoing.

Purity culture was built on an established religious ethic: sexual abstinence until marriage. But it came to encompass a subculture in American evangelical Christianity centred around maintaining “sexual purity”.

During this period, a prolific industry of purity-themed bibles, rallies and books emerged. Sales of purity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bulgarian culinary traditions as a way to restore cultural memory: wild herbs
~ Male judges are more likely to hire women as clerks after working with female judges
~ Anti-abortion pregnancy centers will likely outlast the age of Roe – here's how they're funded and the services they provide
~ The Episcopal saint whose journey for social justice took many forms, from sit-ins to priesthood
~ Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable
~ Intensifying heat waves threaten South Asia’s struggling farmers – many of them women
~ Donating to help women get abortions is a First Amendment right – protected by Supreme Court precedents
~ 'Influencer' is now a popular career choice for young people – here's what you should know about the creator economy's dark side
~ Australians favour more defence spending in Lowy poll, as Labor extends ADF chief Angus Campbell's term
~ Roe v Wade: the religious right has long influenced law in the US - here's how abortion rights could be challenged elsewhere
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter