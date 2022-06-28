Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrating the Kenyan poet, Grandmaster Masese who preserved the Abagusii culture through poetry and song

By Njeri Wangari
Share this article
Grandmaster Masese's eponymous album released in December 2021 on Digital, CD, and Vinyl, is the first LP album of Obokano music to be produced since 1972.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Five things you can do to help you have a more positive birth experience
~ India: Free Human Rights Defender Mohammed Zubair
~ Melilla, never again
~ Celebrating the Kenyan poet Grandmaster Masese who preserved the Abagusii culture through poetry and song
~ Post Roe, women in America are right to be concerned about digital surveillance – and it’s not just period-tracking apps
~ Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population has increased, but the census lacks detail in other facets of Indigenous lives
~ Meet 5 remarkably old animals, from a Greenland shark to a featherless, seafaring cockatoo
~ The 2021 Australian census in 8 charts
~ India: Free, Drop Charges Against Teesta Setalvad
~ 'It was the beginning of feminism': how higher education paved the way for the women of Albury-Wodonga
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter