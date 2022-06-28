Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Moral injury: what happens when exhausted health workers can no longer provide the care they want for their patients

By Dougal Sutherland, Clinical Psychologist, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Health organisations must play their part in preventing burnout and moral injury in workers. Most factors leading to it – such as lack of resources and staff – are outside the control of individuals.The Conversation


