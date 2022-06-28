Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Free, Drop Charges Against Teesta Setalvad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors demand the release of activist Teesta Setalvad after she was arrested in Mumbai, India, 27 June, 2022. © Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – The Indian authorities should immediately release the prominent human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, drop all charges against her, and stop their relentless attacks against her, Human Rights Watch said today. The police said they are investigating Setalvad, and two former senior police officers who turned whistleblowers, for criminal conspiracy and forgery for their activities while pursuing accountability…


© Human Rights Watch -


