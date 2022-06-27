Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the Supreme Court's football decision is a game-changer on school prayer

By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education in the School of Education and Health Sciences and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Share this article
Kennedy v. Bremerton, a case about a public school teacher’s prayer, helps close out a Supreme Court term in which religion was often in the spotlight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ethno-racial minorities in Canada have less access to affordable housing than white people
~ Australians are more millennial, multilingual and less religious: what the census reveals
~ 'No religion' is Australia's second-largest religious group – and it's having a profound effect on our laws
~ We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it
~ Research shows tropical cyclones have decreased alongside human-caused global warming – but don't celebrate yet
~ Wittgenstein tried to solve all the problems of philosophy in his Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus – but he didn't quite succeed
~ Drones and DNA tracking: we show how these high-tech tools are helping nature heal
~ What does equity in schools look like? And how is it tied to growing teacher shortages?
~ Light: Works from the Tate's Collection honours the body and its sensations – this is art which is meant to be felt
~ Polish Court Rules Pushback of Asylum Seekers Unlawful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter