Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Struggling with positive thinking? Research shows grumpy moods can actually be useful

By Eyal Winter, Andrews and Elizabeth Brunner Professor of Behavioural/Industrial Economics, Lancaster University
Share this article
As psychiatry, which uses medical and biological methods to treat mental disorders, has largely overtaken psychotherapy, which relies on non-biological approaches such as conversation and counselling, psychotherapists have sought alternative challenges. One common approach is to focus on enhancing the happiness of mentally healthy people, rather than relieving the mental pain and trauma of those who are suffering.

This is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action
~ Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
~ Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy failures
~ Human disruption to Earth's freshwater cycle has exceeded the safe limit, our research shows
~ Sanctions against Russia: taking stock four months after the start of the war
~ England appoints first ever women's health ambassador – here's what she should focus on
~ Are the kids alright? Why Canada must urgently step up to ensure children's rights
~ 5 ways to support children's early literacy skills and build family connections this summer
~ Market research is essential for entrepreneurs who want their businesses to succeed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter