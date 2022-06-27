Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership

By Stephen Hall, Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Politics, International Relations and Russia, University of Bath
For four months, Ukraine has been fighting for its very existence. Having successfully forced Russia to shift focus from a four-fronted offensive to concentrating on the Donbas region in the east of the country, Ukraine is now fighting a bitter war of attrition – losing, depending on whose figures you trust, between 200 and 1,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


