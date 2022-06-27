Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action

By Temitope O. Sogbanmu, Lecturer I, Ecotoxicology and Conservation Unit, Department of Zoology, Faculty of Science, University of Lagos
In recent years, the amount of plastic in the environment has become a global concern. With the world population approaching eight billion, more and more plastic and plastic-derived products are being used and discarded. An estimated 367 million tonnes (367 billion kg) of plastic were produced in 2020 alone – about 12 tonnes (12,000kg)…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


