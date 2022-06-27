Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world

By Conrad Hughes, Campus and Secondary Principal at the International School of Geneva's La Grande Boissière, Research Associate at the University of Geneva's department of Education and Psychology, Université de Genève, Université de Genève
Schools and teachers are reporting increased cases of ill-discipline and behavioural problems as a result of the challenges pupils experienced during the pandemic. Here’s what can be done.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


