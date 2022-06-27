Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
By Conrad Hughes, Campus and Secondary Principal at the International School of Geneva's La Grande Boissière, Research Associate at the University of Geneva's department of Education and Psychology, Université de Genève, Université de Genève
Schools and teachers are reporting increased cases of ill-discipline and behavioural problems as a result of the challenges pupils experienced during the pandemic. Here’s what can be done.
