Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human disruption to Earth's freshwater cycle has exceeded the safe limit, our research shows

By Arne Tobian, PhD Candidate in Planetary Boundaries, Stockholm University
Dieter Gerten, Working Group Leader, Terrestrial Safe Operating Space, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Lan Wang Erlandsson, Researcher and Theme leader, Anthropocene Dynamics, Stockholm Resilience Centre, Stockholm University
Share this article
Green water – the rainwater available to plants in the soil – is indispensable for life on and below the land. But in a new study, we found that widespread pressure on this resource has crossed a critical limit.

The planetary boundaries framework – a concept that scientists first discussed in 2009 – identified nine processes that have remained remarkably steady in the Earth system over the last 11,700 years. These include a relatively…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Struggling with positive thinking? Research shows grumpy moods can actually be useful
~ Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action
~ Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
~ Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy failures
~ Sanctions against Russia: taking stock four months after the start of the war
~ England appoints first ever women's health ambassador – here's what she should focus on
~ Are the kids alright? Why Canada must urgently step up to ensure children's rights
~ 5 ways to support children's early literacy skills and build family connections this summer
~ Market research is essential for entrepreneurs who want their businesses to succeed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter