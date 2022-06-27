Are the kids alright? Why Canada must urgently step up to ensure children's rights
By Anne Levesque, Assistant professor, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Malorie Kanaan, LLM droit, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Under international law, children have the right to be heard in legal proceedings directly or indirectly affecting them. Canada must step up to ensure all human rights apply to kids as they do adults.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 27, 2022