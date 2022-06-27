Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Uyghur student facing trial highlights government push to jail Muslims

By Amnesty International
A Uyghur student is set to go on trial for "separatism" in the city of Urumqi on Tuesday in what appears to be the latest example of the Chinese government's strategy to unlawfully imprison Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region, Amnesty International said today. Zulyar Yasin was detained at his home in December 2021 and […]


© Amnesty International -


