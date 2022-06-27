Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social Security benefits play key role in preventing older Americans from lacking enough quality food

By Sophie Mitra, Professor of economics, Fordham University
Debra Brucker, Research Associate Professor at Institute on Disability, University of New Hampshire
Katie Jajtner, Assistant Scientist, Center for Demography of Health and Aging, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Social Security benefits make it easier for older Americans to afford the food they need to live a healthy, active life, according to our recently published research.

Although this finding may seem obvious, to our knowledge this is the first study to directly examine the link between income from Social Security in old…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Struggling with positive thinking? Research shows grumpy moods can actually be useful
~ Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action
~ Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
~ Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy failures
~ Human disruption to Earth's freshwater cycle has exceeded the safe limit, our research shows
~ Sanctions against Russia: taking stock four months after the start of the war
~ England appoints first ever women's health ambassador – here's what she should focus on
~ Are the kids alright? Why Canada must urgently step up to ensure children's rights
~ 5 ways to support children's early literacy skills and build family connections this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter