Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Judge Tries to Block Abortion for 11-Year-Old-Rape Survivor in Brazil

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Women hold a banner calling for “legal, safe and free abortion,” during a protest in front of the municipal theater in Rio de Janeiro.  © 2018 Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil “Do you want to choose the baby’s name? Would the baby’s father agree to give it up for adoption? Would you bear it [the pregnancy] a little longer?” These are questions a Brazilian judge asked a 11-year-old-rape survivor during a hearing. She tried to convince the girl to continue a pregnancy against her will and sent her to a shelter to prevent her from having an abortion. The excruciating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Struggling with positive thinking? Research shows grumpy moods can actually be useful
~ Ukraine and Moldova gain EU candidate status but face a long road to full membership
~ Plastic pollution in Nigeria is poorly studied but enough is known to urge action
~ Dealing with unruly behaviour among schoolchildren in a tumultuous world
~ Kenya and South Africa offer insights into digital economy failures
~ Human disruption to Earth's freshwater cycle has exceeded the safe limit, our research shows
~ Sanctions against Russia: taking stock four months after the start of the war
~ England appoints first ever women's health ambassador – here's what she should focus on
~ Are the kids alright? Why Canada must urgently step up to ensure children's rights
~ 5 ways to support children's early literacy skills and build family connections this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter