Drought increases rural suicide, and climate change will make drought worse
By Ivan Charles Hanigan, Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health Impact Assessment and Senior Lecturer in Climate Change and Health, , Faculty of Health Science, School of Population Health, Curtin University., Curtin University
Aditya Vyas, Medical advisor (policy and global health), Curtin University
Colin D. Butler, Honorary Professor, Australian National University
Natasha Kuruppu, Research Project Manager - WHO Centre for Environmental Health Impact Assessment, Curtin University
New research has found suicide increases during drought among men in Australia’s rural communities, and the problem may be exacerbated due to climate change.
Our findings call for urgent plans for adaptation, and global action to mitigate climate change and avoid impacts on vulnerable communities who are at risk of worsening natural hazards.
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 27, 2022