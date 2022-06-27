Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Report says Southeast Asia's first high-speed train project in Indonesia is not friendly for people with disabilities. What should the government do?

By Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, Assistant Professor in International Relations, Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII) Yogyakarta
PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) has not been seen to involve disability groups in the design, planning and development stages of the KCJB.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


