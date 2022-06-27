The public cost of private schools: rising fees and luxury facilities raise questions about charitable status
By Malcolm James, Head of Accounting, Economics and Finance, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Jane Kenway, Emeritus Professor, Monash University. Professorial Fellow, Melbourne University., Monash University
Rebecca Boden, Chair Professor, New Social Research, Tampere University
The tax exemptions enjoyed by the UK’s charitable private schools are estimated to equate to 6% of England’s annual state school budget
© The Conversation
- Monday, June 27, 2022